Vidaroo (VIDA) and WideOpenWest (WOW) Financial Survey

Vidaroo (OTCMKTS:VIDA) and WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Vidaroo alerts:

This table compares Vidaroo and WideOpenWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidaroo N/A N/A N/A WideOpenWest -5.41% -13.94% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vidaroo and WideOpenWest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidaroo 0 0 0 0 N/A WideOpenWest 0 3 3 0 2.50

WideOpenWest has a consensus price target of $14.42, suggesting a potential upside of 113.26%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Vidaroo.

Volatility & Risk

Vidaroo has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vidaroo and WideOpenWest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidaroo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WideOpenWest $1.19 billion 0.47 $159.50 million $0.69 9.80

WideOpenWest has higher revenue and earnings than Vidaroo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WideOpenWest beats Vidaroo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidaroo Company Profile

Vidaroo Corporation, a video technology company, engages in licensing an online video platform and performing professional video production activities. It operates and licenses an online video platform under a software-as-a-service model that consists of a series of Web-based applications, a centralized user console, and an application for the management of the platform. The company's video platform is divided into two editions comprising Publisher, which is divided into a series of modules; and Enterprise edition that allows management of multiple content destinations. It licenses its video platform in on-demand and enterprise programs. The company's video platform provides video management, live streaming, content delivery and syndication, player functionality, social destination, analytics, and advertising capabilities. It is also involved in the creation and support of video imagery in the entertainment business; and support of video production for traditional media and corporate presentations, and in-house production of content. The company was formerly known as Gen2Media Corporation and changed its name to Vidaroo Corporation in April 2010. Vidaroo Corporation is based in Winter Garden, Florida.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local area calling plans, local and long-distance plans, caller ID and waiting, voicemail, and toll packages. Its business telephony and data services include enhanced telephony services, data speeds of up to 10 gigabit per second on its fiber network, and office-to-office metro Ethernet services; hosted voice products that can replace customers' legacy private branch exchange products; session initiated protocol trunking services; and colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company offers its services through hybrid fiber coaxial cable network. It offers its services in approximately 300 communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2017, its networks passed 3,109 thousand homes and businesses and served 777 thousand customers. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. WideOpenWest, Inc. is a subsidiary of WideOpenWest Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Vidaroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidaroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.