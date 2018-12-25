Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,373 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Energy during the second quarter valued at $245,000.

NYSE VST opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vistra Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Vistra Energy’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Vistra Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In other Vistra Energy news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $158,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sara Graziano sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $79,465.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,200 shares of company stock worth $28,876 and have sold 14,371,314 shares worth $330,609,710. 15.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

