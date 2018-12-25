Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Vectren Corp (VVC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vectren were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vectren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Vectren by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vectren by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vectren by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vectren by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

VVC opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Vectren Corp has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Vectren had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Vectren’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Vectren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vectren Company Profile

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

