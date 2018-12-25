Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.84

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 591538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $71,209.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

