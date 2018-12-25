VIVUS (VVUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.49

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

VVUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.71.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIVUS, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark K. Oki bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIVUS stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of VIVUS at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

