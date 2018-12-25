Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €220.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €220.00 ($255.81) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. HSBC set a €166.00 ($193.02) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €192.56 ($223.91).

VOW3 stock opened at €143.30 ($166.63) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

