VSA Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dekeloil Public (DKL)

VSA Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dekeloil Public (LON:DKL) in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of DKL stock opened at GBX 3.33 ($0.04) on Friday. Dekeloil Public has a 12 month low of GBX 7.88 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

About Dekeloil Public

DekelOil Public Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. The company produces and markets crude palm oil. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations. DekelOil Public Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

