W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 75.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 341,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $80.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.03%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.