Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Increased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,025 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,543 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,918,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,964,498,000 after purchasing an additional 242,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 27.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,732 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.32. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 500,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $46,191,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,918,071.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,957,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,047,153. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Independent Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

