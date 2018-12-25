Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,244,695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,761,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $258.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $112.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Morningstar set a $96.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 500,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $46,191,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,918,071.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,957,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,047,153. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/walmart-inc-wmt-position-raised-by-rehmann-capital-advisory-group.html.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.