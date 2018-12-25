Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Reduced by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113,088 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $112.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Walmart stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $258.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 billion. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,009,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $190,186,616.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,030,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,573,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $147,641,930.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,005,897.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,957,028 shares of company stock worth $1,328,047,153 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

