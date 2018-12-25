Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Reduced by Bank OZK

Bank OZK reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 989,639.9% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 67,054,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,228,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $652,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,966,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $625,324,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,979,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,882,000 after purchasing an additional 254,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,971,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $521,055,000 after purchasing an additional 125,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $79,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,043.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,727,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,109 shares of company stock valued at $9,873,101. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

