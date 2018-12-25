Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brightworth increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Walt Disney by 17.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 48,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $10,901,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 36,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,190.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,109 shares of company stock worth $9,873,101. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

