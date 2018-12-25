Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Waste Management worth $31,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 65,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,633,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,768,051,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $765,381.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,824.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. ValuEngine raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

Shares of WM opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.39 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

