We Are One Seven LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,105 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Microsoft comprises 2.2% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,569 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,699,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,005,090,000 after buying an additional 3,781,879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 3,626,290 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,073,529,000 after buying an additional 3,328,581 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 17th. Macquarie set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $94.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $83.83 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

