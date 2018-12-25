Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE: HCLP) recently:

12/19/2018 – Hi-Crush Partners was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/19/2018 – Hi-Crush Partners was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

12/13/2018 – Hi-Crush Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hi-Crush has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. An expected decline in frac sand demand and slowdown in well completion activity is likely to hurt Hi-Crush’s margins. The partnership also faces headwind from pricing weakness in Northern White sand. Rising SG&A expenses are also affecting margins. The company’s high-debt level is another concern.”

12/4/2018 – Hi-Crush Partners was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at R. F. Lafferty. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Hi-Crush Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hi-Crush should gain from acquisitions and continuous expansion actions. Its PropStream integrated logistics service is also providing cost savings and boosting efficiency. Hi-Crush is also progressing with its key growth projects. However, an expected decline in frac sand demand and slowdown in well completion activity is likely to hurt Hi-Crush’s margins. The partnership also faces headwind from pricing weakness in Northern White sand. Rising SG&A expenses are also affecting margins. Hi-Crush’s high-debt level is another concern. The partnership has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months.”

11/7/2018 – Hi-Crush Partners was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/5/2018 – Hi-Crush Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Hi-Crush Partners was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2018 – Hi-Crush Partners was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/2/2018 – Hi-Crush Partners was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HCLP opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.51. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $213.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Hi-Crush Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

