Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.02

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.02 and last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 17829039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,297,000 after acquiring an additional 428,673 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 72,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 187,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,833,000 after buying an additional 1,242,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

