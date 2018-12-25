Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118,210 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Select Medical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Select Medical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 24,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 98,576 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,976,448.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,251,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,393,998.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 9,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,044 shares of company stock worth $2,907,682. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

