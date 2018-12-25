Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Cae Inc (CAE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CAE were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,697,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,131,000 after buying an additional 151,034 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,271,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in CAE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,083,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,706,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 378,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cae Inc has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAE. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

