Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 75.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,944,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,789,000 after acquiring an additional 63,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 129.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,764,000 after acquiring an additional 623,790 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 22.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 792,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 145,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 781.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 658,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 583,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 47.4% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 646,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,164,000 after purchasing an additional 208,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $1,322,612.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 152,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,660 shares of company stock worth $19,667,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $98.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RingCentral to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on RingCentral from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

