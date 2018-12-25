Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.35

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 21680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wildhorse Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.05 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wildhorse Resource Development Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,523,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 476,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,523,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 476,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,216,000 after purchasing an additional 91,162 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 111.6% in the third quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,955,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wildhorse Resource Development by 113.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD)

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

