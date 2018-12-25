Williams Companies (WMB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.58. 6,961,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 9,518,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 215.87%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,773.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Chandler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,537.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031,200 shares in the last quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,802,000. C V Starr & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,908,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 14,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

