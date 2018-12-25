Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stake Decreased by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

