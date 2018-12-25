Winmark (WINA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. Winmark has a 52 week low of $123.65 and a 52 week high of $187.10. The company has a market capitalization of $577.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a net margin of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total value of $293,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Murphy sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.57, for a total value of $694,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Winmark by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 114,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 98.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 60.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 14.5% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

