WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NTSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:NTSX traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026. WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $25.98.

