WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (DEW) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4018 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

DEW traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 66,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

