WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (DFJ)

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5796 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

DFJ traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.90. The stock had a trading volume of 82,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,443. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $85.64.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

