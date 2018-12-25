WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (EZM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1705 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EZM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,220. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

