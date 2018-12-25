WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DGRS stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 94,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,480. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $29.46 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

