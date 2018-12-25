WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1593 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

NYSEARCA:AGGY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. 40,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,455. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

