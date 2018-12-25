World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.23.

WWE opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $97.69.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.08 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 306,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $22,867,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Barrios sold 37,500 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,437,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,632,510.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,500 shares of company stock worth $30,115,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,788,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,486,000 after buying an additional 172,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,624,000 after buying an additional 1,083,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 115.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after buying an additional 551,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,745,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, Consumer Products Division, WWE Studios, and Corporate & Other.

