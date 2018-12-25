X-Cash One Day Volume Tops $1,713.00 (XCASH)

X-Cash (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 55% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. X-Cash has a total market cap of $250,284.00 and $1,713.00 worth of X-Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-Cash has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One X-Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000196 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Webchain (WEB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000184 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000131 BTC.

X-Cash Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-Cash’s total supply is 59,537,474,878 coins and its circulating supply is 22,537,474,878 coins. The Reddit community for X-Cash is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-Cash’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. X-Cash’s official website is x-cash.org.

X-Cash Coin Trading

X-Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

