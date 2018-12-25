Xchange (XCG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,186.00

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Xchange has a market capitalization of $222,495.00 and approximately $2,186.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. During the last week, Xchange has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.03463945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.04371661 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00818014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.01295272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00120917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.01605578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00369059 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xchange Profile

XCG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 7,543,506 coins. The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xchange’s official website is xcgtech.com. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG.

Buying and Selling Xchange

Xchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

