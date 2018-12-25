Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

XENE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 29.36 and a quick ratio of 29.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,552,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,952,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,014,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies.

