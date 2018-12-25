XOMA Corp (XOMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post sales of $1.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 million. XOMA reported sales of $5.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year sales of $4.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 million to $5.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.91 million, with estimates ranging from $4.01 million to $13.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 267.64% and a negative net margin of 129.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 31,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $431,225.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ness W. Denman Van sold 5,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $70,039.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at $147,554.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 380,177 shares of company stock worth $5,476,116. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in XOMA by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in XOMA by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

XOMA stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.79. XOMA has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

