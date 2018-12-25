Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB) vs. Shineco (TYHT) Head-To-Head Review

Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) and Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yew Bio-Pharm Group -17.24% -13.98% -11.94% Shineco 15.95% 11.76% 10.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yew Bio-Pharm Group $40.54 million 0.31 $3.21 million N/A N/A Shineco $43.90 million 0.28 $7.58 million N/A N/A

Shineco has higher revenue and earnings than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and Shineco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shineco beats Yew Bio-Pharm Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yew Bio-Pharm Group

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic agricultural produce; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality. In addition, it offers domestic and international logistics services for agricultural products. Further, the company develops and distributes specialized fabrics, textiles, health supplements, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum. The company sells its Chinese medicinal products and western medicines through wholesale customers under its proprietary brand name and Tenethealth trademark name; and its 13 Ankang retail pharmacies operating under the Sunsimiao Pharmacies name, as well as 66 pharmacies operated by third parties under the Ankang Longevity Group Pharmacy cooperatives name. Shineco, Inc. sells its decoction pieces on the Anhui Bozhou Chinese medicine transaction market to medical materials companies and Chinese patent medicine factories. The company sells its Luobuma textile products through distribution networks online through third party e-commerce Websites, such as Taobao, Tmall, and JD; and yew trees and agricultural products primarily through its sales personnel, and group and institutional sales. The company was formerly known as Beijing Tenet Jove Technological Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shineco, Inc. in June 2005. Shineco, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, China.

