YY (YY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.55

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.55 and last traded at $59.21, with a volume of 468824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.12.

Several research firms recently commented on YY. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. CLSA set a $125.00 price objective on YY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. YY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.49.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.89.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.38 million. YY had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in YY by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in YY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,436,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in YY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in YY by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in YY by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,808,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

