Zacks: AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $36.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AdvanSix an industry rank of 188 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $22.86. 129,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,971. The stock has a market cap of $688.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.68. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $368.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,905 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $49,911.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,227.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,188 shares of company stock valued at $149,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

