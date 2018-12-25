Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (CPB) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 53.81% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Campbell Soup from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 5,494 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,965.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 224.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,223.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,721,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,651 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 51.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 5,609,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 267.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,277,000 after acquiring an additional 867,002 shares during the period. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,454,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.42. 3,770,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $49.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

