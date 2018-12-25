Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.49. Manulife Financial posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 871.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,586,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 336,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1,687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,424,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,039. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.