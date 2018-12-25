Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.88 and the lowest is $3.63. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $16.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.97 to $16.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.56 to $18.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.25.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, hitting $327.41. The company had a trading volume of 367,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,337. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $217.64 and a 1-year high of $363.20. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

