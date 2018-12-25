Zacks: Analysts Expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will report sales of $43.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.40 million. Abraxas Petroleum reported sales of $29.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year sales of $152.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $157.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $168.57 million, with estimates ranging from $134.50 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.37 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 30.57% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,784,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,458,000 after purchasing an additional 151,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,477,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,477,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 25.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,301,088 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 1,418,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,512. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.11.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

