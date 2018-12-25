Zacks: Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (MNKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report sales of $5.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.70 million and the highest is $5.69 million. MannKind reported sales of $4.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $17.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 million to $17.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.81 million, with estimates ranging from $35.40 million to $38.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on MannKind and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in MannKind by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,627,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 299,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,627,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 299,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,682,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MannKind by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MannKind by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

