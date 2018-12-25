Zacks: Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 415.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.53 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MidWestOne Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

MOFG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.91. 32,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,206. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 1st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 55.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.