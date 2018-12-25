Zacks: Analysts Expect Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.64 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) will announce sales of $30.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.40 million and the highest is $30.87 million. Northfield Bancorp posted sales of $30.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will report full-year sales of $121.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $121.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.14 million, with estimates ranging from $123.57 million to $124.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northfield Bancorp.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 million. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 18.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $118,809.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,240.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annette Catino bought 6,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 239,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,167,076. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $637.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62. Northfield Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

