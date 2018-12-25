Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenaris SA (TS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Tenaris by 59.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 321,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 119,304 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Tenaris by 3,192.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 133,778 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 7.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,985,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,835. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.