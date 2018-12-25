Zacks: Analysts Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (TGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.71 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 75.39% and a net margin of 21.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Santander lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 383.9% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,102,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 874,260 shares in the last quarter. Glen Point Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at $3,003,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 7.8% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 276,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.