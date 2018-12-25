Zacks: Analysts Expect WesBanco Inc (WSBC) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.14). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. B. Riley set a $45.00 target price on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 287,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 54,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,812. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

