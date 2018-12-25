Zacks: Analysts Set $9.20 Target Price for Social Reality Inc (SRAX)

Shares of Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ:SRAX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $9.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Social Reality an industry rank of 220 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Social Reality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 127,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,631. Social Reality has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Social Reality had a net margin of 84.23% and a return on equity of 82.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Social Reality will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Reality during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Reality during the third quarter worth about $125,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Reality during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Reality during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Social Reality

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

