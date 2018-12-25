Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Mizuho cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 355,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $7,290,839.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,869,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,497,559.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 991,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,398.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,869,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,436,559.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,384,479 shares of company stock worth $47,915,315. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

